European Union asks citizens to 'work from home to beat Putin'

Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

According to an article from the BBC, the European Union is specifically asking people to drive less, turn down air conditioning and work from home for at least three days a week in a bid to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

This includes the following:

Heat their homes less in winter, and turn the air conditioning down in summer

Drive more slowly on highways, with the car air conditioning turned down, which uses less fuel

Use the train instead of flying

Travel by public transport, walk, or cycle

The EU is also calling on cities to promote “car-free Sundays”.

“Faced with the horrendous scenes of human suffering that we’ve seen following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, people in Europe want to take action,” said Dr. Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. “This guide has easy-to-follow steps that with little or no discomfort on our part can reduce the flow of money to Russia’s military and help put us on a path to a cleaner and more sustainable planet.”

The report crafted by the EU includes recommendations to consider investing in home insulation, smart digital thermostats, and digital cars, which can all help to reduce fossil fuel use.

It's very difficult now to not see that this is clearly by design.