“Everybody has to standup and say: no”: Montreal sees huge protest as vax pass launches

This past weekend, a few of our Rebels, including myself, headed to Montreal, Quebec to cover a massive protest against the province's recently implemented Vaccine passport system. While heading to Montreal, we weren't exactly sure what the turn out would be like considering the weather.

But as usual, Montreal never disappoints.

HAPPENING NOW: Quebecers fill the streets of Montreal in protest against the Vaccine Passport System here in Quebec.



September 5, 2021

Although the mainstream media makes it seem as though many Quebecers — and Canadians in general — are on-board and in favour of vaccine passports, the streets of Montreal this past Sunday had a different point of view. One that you wouldn't hear on television.

We talked to people from all walks of life who oppose these new mandates, including some who are in fact vaccinated themselves but still oppose these far-reaching measures.

Tens of thousands in Montreal took it to the streets to demonstrate their opposition to vaccine passports. Since Sep 1st it's been declared illegal for restaurants in Quebec to serve unvaccinated individuals. Soon coming to Ontario and BC as well. September 5, 2021

