“Everybody has to standup and say: no”: Montreal sees huge protest as vax pass launches

With Quebec's vaccine passport officially launching on Sept. 1, thousands took to the streets in protest against the province's mandate this past weekend.

This past weekend, a few of our Rebels, including myself, headed to Montreal, Quebec to cover a massive protest against the province's recently implemented Vaccine passport system. While heading to Montreal, we weren't exactly sure what the turn out would be like considering the weather.

But as usual, Montreal never disappoints. 

Although the mainstream media makes it seem as though many Quebecers — and Canadians in general — are on-board and in favour of vaccine passports, the streets of Montreal this past Sunday had a different point of view. One that you wouldn't hear on television.

We talked to people from all walks of life who oppose these new mandates, including some who are in fact vaccinated themselves but still oppose these far-reaching measures. 

Here at Rebel News, we are doing everything we can to fight back against any type of vaccine passport system across the country.

If you are concerned with the direction our beloved Canada is heading, if you're concerned with vaccine mandates that are slowly being introduced in our provinces and territories, please consider donating to our campaign at FightVaccinePassports.com.

We are going to do everything we can to fight back against these unjust measures. 

