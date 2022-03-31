Ex-Dragons' Den host Vincenzo Guzzo comments on Jean Charest's PM aspirations

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Vincenzo Guzzo, also known as "Mister Sunshine", was present at Jean Charest's Conservative Party of Canada leadership race event in Montreal.

In 2018, Mr. Guzzo joined the cast of the CBC reality show Dragon's Den. He also owns several businesses including the famous Guzzo movie theatres in Quebec.

In 2022, following the departure of Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, Guzzo had hinted that he might be interested in running for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

I spoke with Mr. Guzzo who, for his part, supports Jean Charest's candidacy. Here is the interview he gave me.

Vincenzo Guzzo, également connu sous le surnom "Mister Sunshine", était présent lors de l’événement de Jean Charest à Montréal, pour la course à la chefferie du Parti conservateur du Canada.

En 2018, monsieur Guzzo a rejoint le casting de l’émission de téléréalité d’affaires Dragon’s Den de la chaîne de télévision CBC. Il est également propriétaire de plusieurs entreprises dont les célèbres cinémas Guzzo au Québec.

En 2022, suite au départ du chef conservateur Erin O’Toole, Guzzo avait laissé planer son intérêt à peut-être devenir candidat à la chefferie afin de prendre le flambeau.

J’ai discuté avec monsieur Guzzo qui, pour sa part, supporte la candidature de Jean Charest. Voici l'entrevue qu'il m'a accordée.