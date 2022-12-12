EXCLUSIVE: Rebel News questions Senior Pfizer executive about Vaccine mandates and failure to check for jabs transmission rates.

In today’s report I bring you another Rebel News exclusive that we first uncovered during our journalistic mission to the big pharma pushing World Health Summit 2022 in Berlin, Germany, in October 2022.

After myself and my colleague Ed Crawford managed to navigate our way into being welcomed amongst the globalists in attendance, we set our eyes on a Senior Executive with Pfizer who had loose lips and was lose on the facts the companies under performing COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the full ground breaking report to hear what Diane Thompson, Pfizer’s Senior Director of Global Vaccines Public Affairs, claimed about Member of the European Parliament Robert Roos, all because he dared to get Pfizer to admit that they never checked their jabs to see if they stopped transmission before they were released. You’ll also hear Thomson’s bogus claims when I question her about why Pfizer stood by and supported coercive vaccine mandates that divided nations, yet without any proof that their experimental jabs could “flatten the curve.”

That’s not all! In the second part of this ground breaking report, I will be bringing you expert opinions on the rhetoric Thompson told Ed and me when she believed we were gullible globalists eating up her words.

Be sure to stay up to date on the exclusive reports we have been bringing you at RebelWHOreports.com. W have the mission to be your eyes and ears at the Summit to bring you such journalism. It has been great for offering the public the medical transparency you deserve, but it’s come at a hefty price, financially. If you appreciate our Berlin coverage, please donate what you can here to recoup the costs of bringing it to you.