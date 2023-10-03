Experts warn: A Yes23 referendum success could 'reshape federal power'

A constitutional expert has warned that if the referendum succeeds it could empower the federal government to legislate in areas of policy previously reserved for the states.

And a legal expert has agreed that the Voice would “obliterate” current constitutional limits on Canberra’s power.

A research paper by University of Queensland law professor Nicholas Aroney argues that the broad wording of the Voice to Parliament gives the Commonwealth power to “make laws implementing the content of Voice recommendations”.

Rule of Law Institute vice president Chris Merritt said the research was alarming.

“Until now, I thought that the biggest problem with the Voice was the destruction or the proposed destruction of the doctrine of equality of citizenship, but this goes much, much further,” Merritt told Sky News Australia.

Merritt said that Professor Aroney’s paper showed that the way the Voice constitutional amendment was worded meant there was “a reasonable prospect” that it could “provide a new head of power” in the Constitution.

He said the effect would be to allow Canberra to “extend its reach into new areas, areas that… currently either are not listed (in the Constitution) or completely within state responsibility”.