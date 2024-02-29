Ezra Levant: Scott Adams is wrong, censorship in Canada is even worse than he fears

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld and X / ScottAdamsSays

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

I get it. It is hard to believe.

But it's right here, on the Parliament of Canada's website. If you see the menu for parliamentary business in the House of Commons, under the bills and legislative information section, it's right there: the 'online harms' act, Bill C-63.

It's more than 100 pages bill, but if you do a word search for "fear of hate" you'll see it pop up a few times (in the bill's summary, the table of contents, and so on).

Liberals table promised 'online harms' censorship legislation



According to the new legislation, victims of "hate speech" could be compensated up to $20,000, and a new stand-alone hate crime offence would be added to the criminal code allowing for penalties of up to life… pic.twitter.com/WfOA2dlFDq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2024

The fifth instance when "fear of hate" appears is where the actual legal amendment to the Criminal Code is. It goes on for a few pages, but it grants the government astonishing power.

It describes the legal process and the various things a judge can order:

house arrest

an ankle bracelet

blood samples

a no contact list

no alcohol

etc.

Essentially, it's is a restraining order — but for hate speech.

Scott Adams, the creator of Dilbert and a popular political commentator, says his gut tells him things can't be this bad in Canada, even if he saw Jordan Peterson present evidence of it.

Canada's "Online Harms Bill", Bill C-63, is so horrendous, that @ScottAdamsSays refuses to believe it's real, even after watching @jordanbpeterson discussing the dangers while looking at the actual bill.



"There's something wrong here."

You're correct about that, Scott, and it's… pic.twitter.com/vCWH3e7O2u — Matt Millar (@MMward9) February 28, 2024

That's understandable, it's probably unlike anything he's ever encountered in America and goes against what he's heard about friendly, boring, vanilla Canada. But in Justin Trudeau, Canada has had its own Gavin Newsom-style prime minister for almost nine years.

Censorship is Trudeau's top item on his legislative agenda — the 'online harms' bill is his third censorship bill in two years, and it alone creates three new censorship boards/agencies.

Justice Minister Arif Virani defends the Liberals' 'online harms' bill, saying he's "duty bound" to protect Charter rights like free expression.



He then suggests the government should have control over what you see in your social media feed.https://t.co/MiSqptlFEs pic.twitter.com/iQWNEF3Eok — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 28, 2024

I hope Scott Adams revisits this topic. This is a problem so big that we Canadians are going to need some help from abroad to shine a light of scrutiny on the issue, since 99% of Canadian journalists are subsidized by the government.

In the days ahead, I predict there will be more critical examination of Bill C-63 from American and British news outlets than by Canadian news outlets.

But that's not new, after all, several major Canadian media outlets had the story of Trudeau wearing blackface. But it took Time Magazine, an American outlet, to break that news.

We're doing everything we can here at Rebel News to fight back. To see all of our coverage of Trudeau's censorship, or to help us in this important fight, visit StopTheCensorship.ca.