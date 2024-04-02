The trial of the 'Coutts 3' starts with jury selection

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alberta, marking a pivotal day in the trial of what has become known as the 'Coutts 3'.

They find themselves entangled in a legal battle that transcends mere criminal charges. As the courtroom drama unfolds, it prompts a deeper reflection on the nature of activism, the role of the judiciary, and the essence of justice itself.

The Coutts border protest, which erupted two years ago, symbolized a fervent outcry against infringements on freedom and autonomy. Unlike traditional left-wing demonstrations, where motives often appear opaque, these protesters were driven by a clear conviction – the rejection of brutal lockdowns and harsh mandates, and a steadfast belief in individual liberties. Theirs was a chorus of voices united by a shared cause, not by external incentives or directives.

Central to this trial is the concept of jury selection – a strategic maneuver aimed at securing a sympathetic hearing from community peers rather than from establishment-appointed judges.

In a society increasingly polarized and distrustful of institutional authority, placing faith in the wisdom of ordinary citizens seems a prudent choice. It is a bold assertion of faith in the collective conscience over the dictates of the elite.

Yet, beneath the veneer of legal proceedings lies a deeper narrative of political persecution. The prolonged and arduous trial process serves not only as a quest for justice but also as a means of silencing dissent and quelling opposition.

The protagonists in this courtroom drama, once hailed as heroes by some, now stand accused and vilified by others, victims of a system intent on preserving its status quo.

The irony of law enforcement's presence looms large over the courthouse, a stark reminder of the state's heavy-handed response to peaceful dissent.

What began as an expression of democratic rights has morphed into a spectacle of power and authority, with political vendettas masquerading as legal proceedings.

GUEST:Chad Williamson, litigation specialist representing the Coutts 3.