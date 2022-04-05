The world reacts to Elon Musk getting his share of Twitter

Elon Musk buying a 9.2 per cent share in Twitter isn't as important as, oh, the bonfire of our civil liberties.
The war in Ukraine with Russia, that's important. There are real important issues — inflation, the price of oil.
You might think that a billionaire iconoclast, Elon Musk, buying into a social media company based on narcissism and quarreling isn't important. But it is — it's about free speech.
GUEST: Jenin Younes (follow @LeftyLockdowns1 on Twitter)
FINALLY: Your messages to me!
