Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

The world reacts to Elon Musk getting his share of Twitter

  • April 05, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Elon Musk buying a 9.2 per cent share in Twitter isn't as important as, oh, the bonfire of our civil liberties.

The war in Ukraine with Russia, that's important. There are real important issues — inflation, the price of oil.

You might think that a billionaire iconoclast, Elon Musk, buying into a social media company based on narcissism and quarreling isn't important. But it is — it's about free speech.

GUEST: Jenin Younes (follow @LeftyLockdowns1 on Twitter)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

Free Speech Social Media Elon Musk News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.