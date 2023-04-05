Is wokeness a cult? The alarming rise of the culture of death: An interview with Dr James Lindsay

In recent times, we have seen an alarming trend towards a culture of death. The rise of doctor-assisted suicide in Canada, where one in three deaths are now caused by medically assisted suicide, is a perfect example of this.

The Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons even recommends that doctors hide what they are doing by reporting these deaths as the result of an underlying condition. This move is abominable and has the potential to create a pre-Christian, pre-Jewish, and prehistoric moral code of violence.

The movie Apocalypto, directed by Mel Gibson, set in Central America just before the arrival of the conquistadors, is a perfect depiction of this culture of death. The film is based on the human sacrifice on giant pyramids and brings to mind the question of whether we are reverting to pre-Christian barbarity.

Another example of the culture of death is the rise of the cult of transgenderism. In recent times, we have seen adults sacrificing children, which is the opposite of what we have seen in the past. Parents are doing anything to sexualize their children, even going as far as putting them on hormones and puberty blockers, and even engaging in body-defiling surgeries, irrevocable steps that are not only damaging but could be life-threatening.

Dr Lindsay suggests that our understanding of this issue is best described under the concept of tacit knowledge. Tacit knowledge refers to the knowledge that is gained from experience and is not formally taught. It is the experience that we have in our daily lives, which is not explicitly mentioned but is instead learned through observation and experience.

The culture of death and the rise of the cult of transgenderism are related, and they are the result of our society's adoption of a wokeness culture. Wokeness culture is a cult-like mindset that involves conforming to specific ideologies and adhering to the beliefs and behaviors associated with those ideologies.

In recent times, there has been a significant push to normalize wokeness ideology, which has led to the rise of the cult of transgenderism. This ideology promotes the notion that individuals can change their gender at will and that biological sex is a social construct. As a result, parents are willing to sacrifice their children's well-being by subjecting them to these damaging practices.

The rise of wokeness culture has led to the normalization of the culture of death, where doctor-assisted suicide is becoming increasingly acceptable. The normalization of this practice is a reflection of our society's inability to cope with the idea of death and our lack of respect for the value of life.

Wokeness culture is a cult-like mindset that is promoting these ideologies, and we must resist its normalization to preserve our society's moral fabric.