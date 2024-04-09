Thousands of hate speech complaints filed in Scotland after passing of draconian censorship bill

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Scottish member of Parliament Neale Hanvey is among the first elected officials to be reported for a hate crime under his country's new censorship bill.

Similar to Canada's proposed Bill C-63, Scotland's enacted Hate Crime Act serves to silence dissenting thought. It reflects a rise in global support for censorship.

Local law enforcement assessed the undisclosed tweet and took no further action against lawfully expressed opinions.

"This is utterly ridiculous, illiberal, wasteful and unacceptable in a supposedly liberal democracy where political discourse should be free and open," Hanvey posted to X, formerly Twitter.

So my office got a call from @PoliceScotland today advising me that I had been reported for a Hate Crime based on an undisclosed tweet.



They had assessed the complaint and were notifying me that they were taking no further action as they did not deem it necessary.



Police… — Neale Hanvey MP ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿✊ (@JNHanvey) April 3, 2024

He joined Ezra Levant for a longform interview on the ordeal, and his support for all to discuss lawfully held views freely and openly without interference from the state.

In under a week, thousands of complaints have been filed against fellow Scots for alleged "white speech." It's architect and First Minister of Scotland, Hamza Yousaf, was among the first to be targeted.

"I wrote about the potential impact of this legislation back in October," said Hanvey: "Setting out my concerns about how it would be used for vexatious purposes to attack political opponents or indeed anyone with whom you disagreed with."

"Non crime hate incidents ... go on your record," he noted. "Not your criminal record, but a record."