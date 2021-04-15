I never thought I’d say it, but Peter MacKay was right!

I don’t have a lot of time for Peter MacKay, to be honest. I was particularly unimpressed with his run for the leadership of the Conservative Party. I thought it was a pitiful how he sort of ran away from us.

He said that’s what winners do, but alas, he didn’t win, despite having so many endorsements and the media momentum behind him.

I wasn’t a fan. And I’m still not. But I have to admit that MacKay got something right: He knew that Erin O’Toole was a phony. He knew that Erin O’Toole was just pretending to be conservative — and that in fact O’Toole was to the left of MacKay himself a notorious red Tory.

Look at this story from last year:

O’Toole accused MacKay of lying.

But it’s true.

Because today, in a scoop leaked by O’Toole to the CBC, he announced his own carbon tax plan.

And it’s different from Trudeau’s carbon tax plan, you see. Because he doesn’t call it a carbon tax. He calls it a “carbon levy”.

I have to say, O’Toole supporting the carbon tax is disqualifying because he promised he wouldn’t, and he received support in return for that promise. So he’s untrustworthy. He’s a liar. It’s disqualifying because a carbon tax is a terrible idea, bad scientifically, bad economically.

