Iran 'maximizes spectacle' in latest bombardment of Israel

  • Rebel News
  • April 15, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

It looked like World War Three for a minute, but the Israel-Iran battle lasted just a day.

Tonight, Ezra Levant talks tensions in the Middle East following a brief barrage of Iranian missiles into the Jewish state.

On Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Iran retaliated against Israel for killing two senior members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Damascus, Syria two weeks ago.

According to an IRGC statement, the targeted airstrike killed senior commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi, along with several other officers.

On Saturday, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israeli airspace with nearly all shot down by its Iron dome. The attack appeared to minimize casualties while maximizing spectacle.  

As a precautionary measure, Home Front Command made slight adjustments to its defence policy. Henceforth, all educational activities across the country are temporarily on hold, and gatherings will be limited to 1,000 people.

Contrary to what pundits are saying, this wasn’t designed merely as "bells and whistles" with no damage. When you shoot 350 flying objects timed to hit Israel at the same moment, when you use three fundamentally different weapon types — cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and UAVs — you’re looking to penetrate Israel’s defenses and kill Israelis.

Many nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean, a mob formed in Toronto and Calgary to cheer on Iran.

On Sunday, one such protestor gave a Nazi salute while holding an image of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes a day after Iran attacked Israel.

GUEST: Ben Weingarten talks about Iran's latest attacks on Israel over the weekend.

Iran Israel Military News Analysis The Truth About The War
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.