Iran 'maximizes spectacle' in latest bombardment of Israel

It looked like World War Three for a minute, but the Israel-Iran battle lasted just a day.
Tonight, Ezra Levant talks tensions in the Middle East following a brief barrage of Iranian missiles into the Jewish state.
On Saturday, the Islamic Republic of Iran retaliated against Israel for killing two senior members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Damascus, Syria two weeks ago.
According to an IRGC statement, the targeted airstrike killed senior commander Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi, along with several other officers.
בתום הערכת מצב, הוחלט כי החל מהלילה (ש׳) בשעה 23:00 יבוצע שינוי במדיניות ההתגוננות של פיקוד העורף.— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) April 13, 2024
במסגרת השינויים הוחלט על איסור קיום פעילויות חינוכיות בכל רחבי הארץ.
באזורים ירוקים- הגבלת התקהלות עד 1,000 אנשים.
יש להמשיך ולעקוב אחר ההנחיות המפורסמות על ידי פיקוד העורף… pic.twitter.com/rbiToFB0A7
On Saturday, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israeli airspace with nearly all shot down by its Iron dome. The attack appeared to minimize casualties while maximizing spectacle.
As a precautionary measure, Home Front Command made slight adjustments to its defence policy. Henceforth, all educational activities across the country are temporarily on hold, and gatherings will be limited to 1,000 people.
Contrary to what pundits are saying, this wasn’t designed merely as "bells and whistles" with no damage. When you shoot 350 flying objects timed to hit Israel at the same moment, when you use three fundamentally different weapon types — cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and UAVs — you’re looking to penetrate Israel’s defenses and kill Israelis.
1/2: The intercepted Iranian ballistic missile that landed in the dead sea.— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 14, 2024
These things are massive and Iran has a massive supply of them, more than we do. https://t.co/rZacrJmlvw pic.twitter.com/NgyU57Knoi
Many nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean, a mob formed in Toronto and Calgary to cheer on Iran.
On Sunday, one such protestor gave a Nazi salute while holding an image of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes a day after Iran attacked Israel.
Today, during the anti-Israel rally in Calgary, a protestor was seen giving a Nazi salute while holding an image of the Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This comes a day after Iran attacked Israel. https://t.co/iAWKHLzEBZ pic.twitter.com/GT4CFIfjdx— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 15, 2024
GUEST: Ben Weingarten talks about Iran's latest attacks on Israel over the weekend.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.