CBC has a Twitter tantrum but they actually need more warning labels

GUEST HOST: Sheila Gunn Reid.

While CBC whines about being correctly labelled as the subsidy burglar it is, the network has accessed another line of handouts to brainwash other people's kids.

On the left: the original @CBC bar graph indicating gov't spending (pink) with conveniently-placed tilde. On the right: my corrected version. Is @CBC gov't funded and apt to lie about it? Draw your own bloody conclusion (take note @elonmusk). https://t.co/mTA0yLX2NW pic.twitter.com/PxRJEWiTFy — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 18, 2023

The CBC had at least two tantrums over the last seven days.

The first tantrum came after being accurately slapped with a "government-funded" warning on Twitter by the social media network's fun new owner, Elon Musk.

A Twitter triumph for @JustinTrudeau and, indeed, all Canadians! @elonmusk has awarded @cbc the prestigious government-funded media designation! Our humble local broadcaster joins luminaries such as @NPR in receipt of this singular honor. Veritable shades of Pravda! pic.twitter.com/zqlLJ17TS0 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 17, 2023

The second tantrum came after Musk mocked the network for protesting the label because the CBC received approximately 30% of its budget from ad revenue.

Okay I am officially deceased — after the CBC protested at the label, claiming they were only 70% government funded, Elon Musk adjusted the label to… 69% pic.twitter.com/ZmZnygm4zJ — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 18, 2023

The CBC threatened to make Twitter an even more fun place by quitting.

Canada’s CBC quits Twitter over ‘government-funded media’ tag and after its reporter posts ‘anti-white’ tweets https://t.co/HRwUKotVoJ pic.twitter.com/GzWD7wRbaR — Robert Spencer (@jihadwatchRS) April 18, 2023

But the CBC is subsidized in ways beyond the macro handout the state broadcaster receives in the form of nearly $1.3 billion annually.

The CBC, in 2021, reached into the Canadian Media Fund to top up their social justice assets at CBC Kids in two separate grants totalling nearly a million dollars.

https://cmf-fmc.ca/funded-projects/?_project_search=cbc&_fiscal_years=2021-2022

One grant of $250k was meant for the production of content.

Another one, for $700k, was dedicated to digital content, which ostensibly means the cluttered website with kid-friendly colours, where your minor children can go to learn about how mean Trump is, how bad pipelines are, how quickly climate change will kill us all and how to gender confuse oneself with made-up pronouns.

Today is #PrideDay where we celebrate the history & diversity of 2SLGBTQ+ or Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning, and plus. CBC Kids News has created an amazing timeline and history of 2SLGBTQ+ Pride in Canada. Click here to view: https://t.co/JrWQ7niHWl pic.twitter.com/873pqMyq0Z — Strong Minds Strong Kids, Psychology Canada (@StrongMindsCda) June 28, 2022

This network needs more warning labels.

GUEST: Rebel News journalist Alex Dhaliwal on being kicked out of an NDP press conference by Rachel Notley in Alberta.