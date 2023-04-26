Upholding charter rights: An interview with Brian Peckford

On tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra hosts a special interview with Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the last living signer of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

They discussed Peckford's decision to appeal the federal court's dismissal of his lawsuit challenging the flight mandate that restricted unvaccinated people from flying or taking the train.

Brian detailed the grounds for appeal, stating that the ruling of mootness was inadequate as the flight mandate could be reinstated at any time.

Furthermore, he argued that the case is in the public interest, as millions of Canadians had their constitutional rights violated. The interview shed light on the slow-moving Canadian courts and the glaring contrast with their U.S. counterparts.

The former premier noted that the federal government agreed to expedite the case, only to slow it down by requesting changes multiple times. He expressed hope that the appeal would be heard in 2023, emphasizing the importance of addressing the constitutional concerns raised by the lawsuit.

Ezra pointed out that the U.S. Supreme Court has already weighed in on various lockdown rules, including cases related to church lockdowns and singing restrictions. However, the Canadian Supreme Court has not ruled on any pandemic-related cases.

Brian expressed his determination to pursue the appeal, believing that Canadians deserve to know whether the federal government's actions were constitutional or not.

As the last living signer of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, he is not only a historical resource but also a passionate advocate for upholding the rights of Canadians.

In a time when civil liberties have come under scrutiny due to pandemic restrictions, his appeal serves as a reminder that the fundamental rights enshrined in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms must not be taken for granted.

As Canadians await the outcome of the appeal, the case highlights the need for swifter and more transparent judicial processes that prioritize the public interest and uphold the rights and freedoms that define the nation.