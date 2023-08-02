Trudeau's separation a private affair – until public dollars are involved

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have legally separated, and Rebel News had evidence of the marital strife for about four weeks.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, have called it quits on their marriage and have officially announced their separation.



MORE: https://t.co/QDEH3ET8RX pic.twitter.com/S0u0VnZY9l — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 2, 2023

We just didn't know what we were looking at. We just thought they were wasting our money again.

According to a statement from the PMO:

Sophie and the Prime Minister have signed a legal separation agreement. They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward.

They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.

Thanks to donations to a special website, www.RebelInvestigates.com, Rebel News was able to file for the flight manifests of Justin Trudeau's challenger jet when he and his entourage flew the coronation of King Charles in May in the UK.

Trudeau's wife was not on his flight to the UK, but she was at the historic event with the family's children.

The nanny, Sarah Clarke, flew back to Canada on the Challenger with Trudeau – but Sophie and the little Trudeaus were not on the flight home either.

There was a nanny on the plane but no kids to nanny.

Upon first glance, the separate travel arrangements could have been attributed to the general Trudeau habit of disrespecting taxpayer dollars. The family was charging Canadians for first-class flights and the Challenger for their UK trip.

But it seems something more sad was happening behind the scenes to the Trudeau family.

Someone's marriage is their own business and the breakdown of a family is always bad, regardless of politics, especially when there are innocent children involved. Sophie Trudeau has been largely out of the public eye for years and that's probably a good thing.

However, there are public dollars involved, and so the issue of a national divorce suddenly becomes part of the public domain. The public deserves answers.

And the public should not have to pay for it.

GUEST: Robbie Picard from Oil Sands Strong joins the show tonight to discuss the Liberals' planned phaseout of the oil and gas sector.