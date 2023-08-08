The distorted reality of the radio parallel universe presents an alienating agenda

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, we discuss how radio is fading into irrelevance, being overtaken by the ability for listeners to curate their own playlists and news choices.

The era of surrendering control to the station for music, news, or talk radio seems to be a relic of the past. With Internet connectivity in cars and numerous apps, why let someone else decide your news and opinions?

However, people continue to tune in to stations like CBC, either out of habit or trust in the news anchors, or perhaps just to hear what others are listening to. For example, podcasts like Joe Rogan's have gained immense popularity, offering an alternative barometer of public interest.

CBC's role as the state broadcaster makes it a unique entity. A listen to its news reveals a blend of global stories. From the Ukrainian crisis and Russia's alleged double-tap attack to extreme weather events and the Amazon rainforest emitting more CO2, CBC's news selection paints a vivid but somewhat distorted picture.

The selection of stories often feels skewed. The focus on the prosecution of Donald Trump, years after he left the presidency, and talks about defunding the police in Halifax appear to be driven more by a specific agenda than by the most pressing global news. Moreover, the attempt to "Canadianize" an actor's strike story adds a layer of absurdity to the narrative.

Visiting CBC's website unveils further issues, such as their complaint against Facebook, which adds irony to the situation given CBC's state funding and monopolistic power.

Listening to CBC's broadcasts can feel like entering a parallel universe. The words are familiar, but the way they paint the world doesn't always seem recognizable.

The decline in radio's listenership might point to a disconnect with a growing part of the audience seeking more balanced and less politically charged content.

A close look at CBC's news might raise concerns about media campaigns, global warming paranoia, biased perspectives, and a peculiar focus on foreign controversies.

The mixture of actual news and what appears to be political messaging creates a confusing blend that may alienate those seeking unbiased, substantial news reporting.

This presents a vital question about media's role in shaping perspectives and the importance of ensuring that news remains a source of factual information rather than a platform for pushing specific agendas.

GUEST: Independent Photographer, Leeroy Johnson, joins the show to speak on the ongoing migrant crisis in NYC where illegals are sleeping on the sidewalk due to no space in the 'sanctuary' city.