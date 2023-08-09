Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show we discuss how Russia's economy, once thought to be teetering on the brink due to sanctions and warfare, overtook Germany's to become the largest in Europe. It's an incredible feat, raising questions about how this happened and what it means for the West.

One answer lies in Russia's wealth of natural resources, including oil, natural gas, wheat, and minerals. The demand for these commodities persists, regardless of international relations or politics.

While Canada and other Western nations struggle with environmental policies, Russia continues to dominate world energy markets, providing what the global market demands.

The geopolitical underpinnings of this situation are also fascinating. I've found myself perplexed by the seemingly intentional release of bad news by Russia to mislead NATO or the mysterious, one-day rebellion by the Wagner Group. Such events indicate a complex landscape that cannot be understood by merely following the mainstream media narrative.

The contrast between Canada's and Russia's approach to resources underscores a broader disconnect between political ideologies and economic realities.

Canada's liberal environmental policies are obstructing the production of valuable resources, whereas Russia continues to grow its economy, even outpacing Germany's industrial might.

Political considerations may also be affecting perceptions of this development. For example, the Trudeau government's stance on the military and its policy decisions may be painting a skewed picture that ignores Russia's economic progress.

Meanwhile, a video report from SkyNews in the UK discussing the recent coup in Niger and the appearance of Russian flags at rallies further illustrates the shifting allegiances and dynamics of global power.

To put things in perspective, the World Bank's Gross Domestic Product rankings, measured by purchasing power parity (PPP), confirms this economic shift. A closer look at the data shows China leading, followed by the U.S., India, Japan, and now Russia, ahead of Germany. It's worth noting that PPP adjusts for factors like tax rates and cost of living, providing a more accurate comparison of wealth across countries.

The broader question is how the West's economic and military policies compare to Russia's growing strength. While authoritarian rule is a concern globally, economic growth in Russia appears to be a clear indication of a country moving forward. Meanwhile, the West, including America under President Biden, seems to be losing prestige and influence.

GUEST: Andy Lee, Rebel News' China Affairs reporter on her latest deep dive into "Beijing-controlled media in Canada" that allegedly enabled election interference.