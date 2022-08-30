I have found the worst journalist in Canada. You’re not going to believe this guy — and of course he’s with the CBC

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ PETITION: I Won't Eat Bugs The normalization of bug eating must be stopped. If you are repulsed by the thought of incorporating bugs into your diet and are tired of the endless bug eating propaganda, sign the petition on this page. 16,064 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

I saw this tweet a while back. It’s from a construction company called Ellis Don. And it went viral — probably the only time that ever happened to them! They were bragging about finishing a big factory in London, Ontario — you can see a picture of that factory. And here’s what they wrote:

The world's largest #cricketproduction facility is officially complete! 🦗Aspire Food Group's new plant in London, Ontario, is ready to produce 9000 metric tons of crickets annually for human and pet consumption. Learn more here: https://t.co/8YLPkScWKV #cropscience pic.twitter.com/SlfsIV9mys — EllisDon (@EllisDon) June 10, 2022

But hold up — crickets for human consumption? That’s what they say. Can that really be true?

Well, if you click that link, it appears to be. That takes you to a story in Canadian Manufacturing magazine:

I am so grossed out, I was thinking about this story this morning and I was literally gagging. They couldn’t be clearer — it’s for humans. They said so in the tweet. They said so in the article.

And they link to the company that owns the factory, Aspire Food Group.

If you click “about us”, they say "We are global industry leaders in advanced insect agriculture”

At the bottom of the page is a timeline of the company, and it starts in 2012, when some students from McGill entered into a left-wing, globalist project hosted that year by Bill Clinton, called the Hult Prize. I had never heard of that before. It’s a left-wing incubator, really.

Oh — of course — I can’t believe I forgot to mention it, but of course you surely assumed it — in addition to getting that Clinton prize money, Justin Trudeau chipped in $8.5 million of your tax dollars for insect agriculture.

So regular farmers — ranchers raising beef; farmer growing crops — they’re facing huge new taxes from Trudeau, not just carbon taxes, but now Trudeau’s weird war on farms, including his war on nitrogen fertilizer. We saw this in The Netherlands, too, this bizarre and anti-human war on farming.

No wonder Trudeau gave a grant to that London insect farm. Trudeau’s a WEF superspreader. And Chrystia Freeland, the finance minister, is literally on their board.

Maybe at a WEF meeting, Chrystia Freeland and Justin Trudeau happened to bump in to David Rosenberg, one of the world’s leading eat-the-bugs entrepreneurs.

He’s on the board of Aspire, according to this document from Industry Canada.

And he just happens to be a key WEF leader.

So far, all we have is a weird story about an insect farm getting millions of dollars from Trudeau, at the same time Trudeau declares war on real farms. We see that Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab and the WEF are obsessed with getting people to eat gross things like bugs and algae and synthetic food. And the insect farm in London, Ontario, has a board member who is a WEF hero — and in fact, the whole insect farm company, Aspire Food Group, got its start with a globalist grant, handed out by Bill Clinton.

So that’s the facts — as told by every document I’ve shown you, many from the company’s own website, many from the WEF’s own website, and one from Industry Canada. No speculation, no guesses. Just the facts.

OK. But look at this. I told you this was the story about the worst journalist in Canada. And I will keep my promise.

Look at this:

How a London, Ont., cricket plant found itself at the heart of an international conspiracy theory 7 days after the factory was built, it was falsely implicated in a global conspiracy

It’s written by this guy, Colin Butler:

He is a veteran journalist with 20 years' experience in print, radio and television in seven Canadian cities.

Oh, I bet.

Let me take you through this. But just in case your’e counting, we haven’t even got past the headlines and he’s already said conspiracy theory twice, and the word false once.

Let’s go through it.

GUEST: Dr. Leslyn Lewis (@LeslynLewis), a candidate to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, joins Ezra to discuss a recent mass email she sent which brings up the Nuremberg Code.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!