If you can damn a founding father of Canada, you condemn the memory of anyone else in Toronto

  • Rebel News
  • December 14, 2023
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, Ezra picks apart cancel culture in Toronto amid the city's push to rename Dundas Street at grave cost to taxpayers.

The name Dundas Street has existed in modern-day Toronto for over two centuries. Named in honour of Scottish politician Henry Dundas, First Viscount Melville.

In June 2021, city staff recommended a name change, pegging costs at $5.1 million to $6.3 million. However, the City Manager updated the estimate to nearly double that tally.

Earlier this year, media reports quoted an unofficial estimate of $8.6 million. The new estimate is upwards of $12.7 million.

But noticeably absent are the costs for renaming businesses, says former CBC reporter Jennifer Dundas. Staff have never disclosed the cost to reimburse some 4,500 businesses for changing their addresses or business names adding several millions of dollars to the bottom line.

GUEST: Jennifer DundasRetired Crown prosecutor and former CBC reporter.
Canada News Analysis Twitter Lawsuit
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.