UK Court Pushes Back on a Transgender Bully

  • December 18, 2020

What is it about some trans men that makes them so hyper masculine in their rage?

Not all trans people. There have been men who have dressed as woman for a long time — but only in the past few years has it become such a hyper-aggressive political attack.

Especially if you “misgender” them. You know, you have the human right to call yourself whatever — a man, a woman, an attack helicopter, the King of Spain. I mean, whatever floats your boat. But you don’t have the power to tell me I have to say the same.

But on Twitter, for example, if you “dead name” or “misgender” a trans activist, you’ll be suspended.

Well, look at this case from the UK:

Victory in the war on woke: Judges' landmark ruling in case of mother who called trans woman 'he' on Twitter means freedom of speech DOES includes the 'right to offend'

You know, I read this whole judgment, and I thought: Twitter has a “block” button. And a “mute” button. And a computer has an off button. No-one is actually harassed on line without their permission and cooperation.

Maybe this court case is a small setback for them and a small win for common sense.

