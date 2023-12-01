Ezra Levant breaks down exclusive interview with Geert Wilders

Ezra provides insight from his sit-down with Geert Wilders, leader of the Freedom Party in the Netherlands:

As you may know, I was in the Netherlands, a great European country with deep ties to Canada — we helped liberate them during the Second World War. They had a shockwave in their latest parliamentary election. The leader of the Party for Freedom, Geert Wilders, shocked the country and, I think, himself by coming in first by a country mile, and I was delighted to be the first non-Dutch journalist to talk to him about it.

He did allude in our conversation to the fact that Rebel News is independent citizen journalism, which he said is very important to contrarian, nonconformist parties like his. I showed you the whole interview last night and I hope you thought it was interesting. I knew I only had 15 minutes to talk to him because they jammed us in at the last minute between other appointments he had.

Sometimes in interviews, I provide a long thesis and I say to the interviewee, "What do you think?" But I didn't want to do that this time. I really wanted to get maximum talk time for him, and I wanted to cover certain issues, and not just go deep on some of them.

So what I thought I would do today is play questions and answers from our tight interview and then give you some thoughts afterwards.

