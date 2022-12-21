Extended interview: I ask Alberta premier Danielle Smith questions the Media Party won't

I sat down for an extended year-end interview with Alberta premier Danielle Smith in her Legislature office yesterday.

Of course, we talked about the Sovereignty Act and the looming election contest with Rachel Notley’s NDP.

But we also asked Premier Smith about critically important issues like freedom of speech, cancel culture, fighting back against Justin Trudeau and an amnesty for Albertans still facing old charges from the lockdown.

WATCH THE TRAILER:

I even asked her about the Twitter Files recently released by Elon Musk, which shows government pressure to censor the public — and I asked her if the Alberta government ever did that, too.

I promise you this: you’ll never see these kind of questions asked by the CBC or the rest of the Media Party!