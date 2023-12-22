Ezra Levant attends Vivek Ramaswamy's Iowa trucker townhall

Tonight, Ezra reports from a truck stop in Iowa!

Why? Well, it all started a few days ago with a direct message on Twitter from one of the candidates in the United States Republican primary race.

Vivek Ramaswamy is not a name that most Americans knew a year ago but in the last few months, he's caught fire, in large part due to his high-energy debate performances and strong Trump-like policy portfolio. He's had some incredible moments, not just sparring with other Republican candidates like Nikki Haley, but also taking it to journalists in a way that we haven't seen, well, since Trump. He doesn't shy away from the press.

So Ezra has travelled all the way down to Iowa to see for himself at Vivek Ramaswamy's trucker townhall, and he's ready to show you a little bit about his day on the trail of a U.S. presidential campaign.

GUEST: Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Republican presidential candidate.