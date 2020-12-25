Best of 2020: I Will Open

It's hard to be in business, especially a retail business when you're competing against the big box stores, and increasingly against Amazon.
It's hard to be in the restaurant business — most restaurants don't make it. You're on your feet all day, you have to watch the till, shrinkage, staff eating the profits — what a tough job. And then to be the target of these brutal lockdowns, even though it's shown that spread of COVID-19 isn't coming from small business.
The big stores can afford to hire lobbyists, but the mom and pop shops can't.
So we have a series called I Will Open, showcasing shopkeepers who say they must stay open.
I'm very proud of this series, and it's the subject of today's year in review episode.
- By David Menzies
I WILL OPEN - CANADA
Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details.Send