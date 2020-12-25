Best of 2020: I Will Open

It's hard to be in business, especially a retail business when you're competing against the big box stores, and increasingly against Amazon.

It's hard to be in the restaurant business — most restaurants don't make it. You're on your feet all day, you have to watch the till, shrinkage, staff eating the profits — what a tough job. And then to be the target of these brutal lockdowns, even though it's shown that spread of COVID-19 isn't coming from small business.

The big stores can afford to hire lobbyists, but the mom and pop shops can't.

So we have a series called I Will Open, showcasing shopkeepers who say they must stay open.

I'm very proud of this series, and it's the subject of today's year in review episode.