HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Reading YOUR year-end letters to Rebel!

Tonight, welcome to our Christmas show!

I have here a version of Santa's bag. There are no gifts in it, but there are letters.

Recently, we put out a call for your letters: questions about me or Rebel News or this past year. Tonight, you'll get your answers.

I think the best way to do letters is to read them live and not be prepared, so there may be some letters in here that I won't be thrilled to get, but I promise I will read them and do my best to answer them.

Thank you very much for spending 2023 with us. It was an incredible year, a terrible year, a wonderful year — a good year for Rebel News and so many bad projects.

It's been a dangerous year for the world but, hopefully, some of these letters will be fun, so let's get right to it.

GUEST: Also featuring letters to Alexa Lavoie, Drea Humphrey, and David Menzies.