Maxime Bernier on the features and future of conservatism in Canada

Tonight, Ezra Levant sits down with Maxime Bernier to discuss the climate, immigration, and the future of conservatism in Canada.

Rebel News has always stood for certain values. We report the other side of the story - that's our mission. But in doing so, our stance on issues like freedom, privacy, national sovereignty as opposed to globalism, and more is abundantly clear.

There's perhaps one political leader in Canada who most firmly fits with this worldview: Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada. He has been a staunch defender of populism, freedom, and political incorrectness, and he personally paid the price for it when he was arrested during the civil liberties bonfire of the pandemic.

GUEST: Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada.