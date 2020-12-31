Best of 2020: Most Popular Rebel Stories

Rebel News has published close to 20,000 videos. So many, I confess, I don't even have time to watch them all — there are 10 or 15 every day.

We've geared down a little over the Christmas break, but we'll be right back at it in January. You never know what will go viral. Some videos you're certain will rock will flop. Other things, you're just shocked that they take off like a rocket. And how does it happen?

Luck, chance, a great headline, a great thumbnail. Often the algorithm works, if it's something Google is promoting that day, or if it's something Google is suppressing that day.

On tonight's New Year's Eve episode, I want to show you some of our top videos of 2020.