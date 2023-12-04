Ezra Levant breaks down Rebel's Canadian pro-Israel coverage

  • Rebel News
  • December 04, 2023
  • News Analysis
Tonight, Ezra recaps the best of Rebel's Canadian pro-Israel coverage, including Rex Murphy's exhilarating speech from Parliament Hill today.

"So many have attempted to erase that day," said Canadian journalist Rex Murphy on Monday. "'Oh, we want a truce.' You had a truce the day before!"

"And now when you slaughter, rape, torture, and kill, you want a holiday?" he said of calls for a prolonged ceasefire. "This is unbelievable!"

Murphy called antisemitism "corrosive" and "demonic," with no basis in the modern world.

He referred to the Jewish state of Israel as a "genuine democracy" and "an eagle flying on the most tumultuous winds."  

Murphy concluded that "the people who should support you are not here," referencing the leaders of all House parties.

