Ezra Levant breaks down Rebel's Canadian pro-Israel coverage

Tonight, Ezra recaps the best of Rebel's Canadian pro-Israel coverage, including Rex Murphy's exhilarating speech from Parliament Hill today.
Rex Murphy addresses the pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill, calling out Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 terror attack:— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 4, 2023
"So many have attempted to erase that day. 'Oh we want a truce.' You had a truce the day before!"https://t.co/Kx6xTwZfYw pic.twitter.com/c6l8KVm6uG
"So many have attempted to erase that day," said Canadian journalist Rex Murphy on Monday. "'Oh, we want a truce.' You had a truce the day before!"
"And now when you slaughter, rape, torture, and kill, you want a holiday?" he said of calls for a prolonged ceasefire. "This is unbelievable!"
Rex Murphy tells the pro-Israel crowd on Parliament Hill that "the people who should support you are not here; the leaders of the parties should be here."https://t.co/X0YeZBwFoB pic.twitter.com/7cxNliSfOB— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) December 4, 2023
Murphy called antisemitism "corrosive" and "demonic," with no basis in the modern world.
He referred to the Jewish state of Israel as a "genuine democracy" and "an eagle flying on the most tumultuous winds."
Murphy concluded that "the people who should support you are not here," referencing the leaders of all House parties.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.