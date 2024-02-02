Trudeau's media allies target youth with their Freedom Convoy 'misinformation'

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Justin Trudeau's media allies from CBC Kids News are woefully misleading our youth on the Freedom Convoy and the invocation of the draconian Emergencies Act. Tonight, Ezra Levant corrects the record on the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

The state broadcaster claimed the findings of the Rouleau report constituted a legal ruling on the constitutionality of the Emergencies Act.

In February 2023, Rouleau determined the federal government met the threshold to invoke the Act. According to Section 17(1) of the Emergencies Act, Ottawa can exact "temporary special measures" when it believes a public order emergency exists on "reasonable grounds" — a phrase that Kheir said has meaning in law.

However, CBC Kids News failed to mention that a Trudeau-appointed judge oversaw a public inquiry — not a court case. A lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms considered the inquiry an "important document" but legally non-binding.

On January 23, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley ruled the invocation of the Emergencies Act was not reasonable or justified.

We're suing the former justice minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government who was responsible for invoking the Emergencies Act in response to the Freedom Convoy protest.



Read the full lawsuit at — https://t.co/QtYtPNc9bw.



UPDATES: https://t.co/98xYseYBYH. pic.twitter.com/4h2G7ggA5W — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 2, 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland invoked the Act to dispel protests in Ottawa and from across the country. The invocation of the act permitted law enforcement to detain protesters, freeze their bank accounts, confiscate assets and dismantle peaceful blockades in the ensuing weeks.

Yet, many convoy participants dispersed before Ottawa implemented martial law. And the Act does not permit peaceful protests to be "broken up."

Contrary to popular opinion, the Freedom Convoy did not pose a national security risk. There was no violence or insurrection against Ottawa, which Trudeau achingly wished had come true. Judicial reviews ruled that all the convoy arrests appeared to be for "minor offences," except for several made in Coutts, Alberta.

Border blockades only remained in place for several days — several hours in the case of the Ambassador Bridge along Windsor — that local law enforcement cleared with relative ease.

Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif calls out Trudeau's unconstitutional use of the Emergencies Act to end the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest in 2022.

He calls on Trudeau apologize to Canadians, drop his appeal and "promise to abide by the Constitution."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/qsMwao1t4G — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 30, 2024

GUEST: Rebel News video journalists Lincoln Jay and Alexa Lavoie on their ongoing reporting mission at the Texas and Mexico border.