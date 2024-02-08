Trudeau's climate czar proclaims his new government mantra: Environmental Equity

There are some true liberals in the Liberal Party, but Trudeau's climate czar, Steven Guilbeault, is not among them.

Tonight, Ezra delves into Guilbeault's new government mantra — environmental equity. A true radical, through and through.

The convicted criminal now commie ideologue pledged his commitment Thursday to advancing environmental justice on behalf of Canadians.

In December 2021, the mandate letter for the Minister of Environment and Climate Change includes proposing an environmental justice strategy.

Danielle Smith says it was important for Alberta to be represented at the UN climate summit so that Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault wasn't the only voice representing Canada.



Energy rich provinces "have to have a voice at the table," Smith says.https://t.co/dh39RL8IFZ pic.twitter.com/rzh3xJ0t9f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 5, 2024

In February 2022, the federal government supported the Private Member’s Bill C-226: An Act respecting the development of a national strategy to assess, prevent and address environmental racism and to advance environmental justice in Parliament. This bill says making amendments to federal laws, policies, and programs will quell the divide between race, socioeconomic status, and environmental risks.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is now engaging taxpayers to inform policy that could advance their equity charade. That means no group or community is at a disadvantage with environmental hazards, pollution, or natural disasters.

The environment has turned into the next Marxist battleground for the Liberal ideologues in Laurentian Canada. It has nothing to do with clean air, soil, or water.

It's about queering the environment — a radical bid to make our vast landscape about gender and transgenderism.

GUEST: Eva Chipiuk on Rath & Company's class action lawsuit against the Alberta government's draconian pandemic restrictions.