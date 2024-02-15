The sway of the next U.S. presidential election will determine Trudeau's fate as Canada's leader

Tonight, Ezra has a longform interview with Ben Weingarten, senior editor at Real Clear Investigations, on the latest in U.S. politics.
According to the latest polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly unpopular with voters, while former U.S. President Donald Trump is on the rise.
Whether it be Trudeau's "illegal" invocation of the Emergencies Act, his record immigration quotas, or unwillingness to meet NATO spending targets, Trudeau is on the outs, and he knows it.
Chrystia Freeland stresses the importance of NATO's Article 5 when asked about Donald Trump's comments urging countries to reach their 2% commitments.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 13, 2024
"The core principle of NATO is an attack on one country is an attack on all." pic.twitter.com/vLA2yl9952
Moreover, it's fair to say the future of our country may be determined by the upcoming U.S. Presidential election, and its ensuing sway on our politics.
The Democrats betting all their marbles on the obtuse U.S. President Joe Biden may bring about their demise this November.
From Biden's mishandling of classified documents to his family's international influence peddling scheme, and the outright failure of Bidenomics, the next wave of American exceptionalism may come in the form of another Trump presidency.
WATCH: Trudeau's foreign service is obsessed with Donald Trump— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 12, 2024
Are the Liberals studying how Trump staged a comeback? They should. Because the Liberals are bleeding support, at just 24% in the polls.
REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/DvqaPnoC2b.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.