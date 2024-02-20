Rebel reports live from Lethbridge to cover the 'Coutts Four' trial

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Four men — Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert, Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin — were charged with conspiracy during the Coutts border blockade more than two years ago.

Two of the suspects charged with conspiring to murder Mounties pleaded guilty February 6 to reduced charges. However, Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick remain in custody and are expected to stand trial in June.

Ezra recently visited Carbert at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre where he remains. Rebel News has set up a special crowdfunding account just for Chris, at HelpChris.ca. All proceeds will go to pay for his lawyers in the weeks and months ahead.

In the aftermath of Coutts, one case concerning the "Coutts Four" involved explosives, and conspiracy to commit murder of a police officer. Many of the truckers immediately ceased their peaceful protest and headed home for greener pastures.

Christopher Lysak admitted a charge of possession of a weapon in an unauthorized place, and Jerry Morin admitted a charge of conspiracy to traffic firearms in connection with the 2022 Freedom Convoy.

UPDATE: Two of remaining 'Coutts 4' set for court hearing today



Ezra Levant is in Lethbridge, Alberta, where the two men who are still behind bars are set for another hearing in front of a judge.



UPDATE: Two of remaining 'Coutts 4' set for court hearing today

Ezra Levant is in Lethbridge, Alberta, where the two men who are still behind bars are set for another hearing in front of a judge.

Contrary to popular opinion and misleading government narratives, judicial reviews ruled that all the Convoy arrests appeared to be for "minor offences," except for several made in Coutts, Alberta. Justice Centre lawyer Hatim Kheir confirmed the blockades in Coutts and Windsor immediately cleared upon learning weapons had been present — before the Emergencies Act had been invoked.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau controversially invoked the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, to squash protest against his COVID tyranny. He so desperately wanted a "January 6th insurrection" narrative that never came to be.

The Federal Court of Canada ruled last month against the federal government and their "unconstitutional" use of martial law.

Ultimately, there was no hate within the 2022 Freedom Convoy — it was patriots from all walks of life in joyful protest. That’s why Canadians loved it. And Trudeau failed to divide his citizenry, despite his best efforts.

Rebel News will be in Lethbridge to report on the "Coutts Three" — three other men charged with non-violent crimes at the same blockade.