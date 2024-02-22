Trudeau doesn't want a free press — he wants taxpayer-funded jockeys who push government narratives

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to defend his record on taxpayer-funded 'journalism.' So much so that he believes their intervention is a must to squash 'misinformation' by independent, citizen journalists.

Tonight, Ezra Levant dives into Ottawa's growing influence over the press.

On Wednesday, radio host Ryan Jespersen asked Trudeau why taxpayers should continue to invest in journalism.

In essence, healthy competition among the press is bad for democracy. To suggest otherwise is tantamount to conspiracy.

"There are the conspiracy theorists … trying to do everything they can to … prevent people from agreeing on a common set of facts on CBC and CTV," claimed the Prime Minister. "Any government that chooses to step up and say, 'this is the mainstream view,' if not careful, [can] actually compromise those organizations as being [government] mouthpieces," he added.

"So how do we actually shift that?" asked Jespersen. "One of the ways you do it is [to] create opportunities for strong clear voices like yours — like this show — to be a source of news where people are actually drawing on real conversations and evidence-based presentations," replied Trudeau.

"Where necessary, there are massive changes that need to happen in our media landscape and [the] government can try and create conditions and incentives for it to happen," he continued.

Trudeau later informed Jespersen that suggestions his government is "trying to buy off journalists" is false. But Canadians don't buy his malarky.

Their last Fall Economic Statement doubled newsroom rebates to $29,750 per employee despite never creating nets jobs for the industry since 2018. That's a $595 million annual nothingburger to compromise the integrity of media outlets.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the Media Party last week for funding government-approved journalists who allegedly receive editorial direction from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He accused The Canadian Press of "spreading Justin Trudeau's message" on the taxpayer dime then. "Canadian conservatives do not believe in giving tax dollars to media outlets," said Poilievre.

On the flip side, Trudeau contends that independent journalists, citizen journalists, are deliberately undermining the mainstream media — which is true.

Not out of spite, but out of necessity to combat his futile attempt to monopolize the news. Canadians, in growing numbers, are rejecting the "common set of facts" relayed by CBC News and CTV, among others.

Here he says the quiet part out loud. The common set of facts are those he himself considers true.

Trudeau doesn't want a free press — he wants taxpayer-funded jockeys who push government narratives, no questions asked.

