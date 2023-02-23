Disinformation gaslighting and narrative control clouds the search for truth

In today's world of social media and 24-hour news cycles, it can be challenging to know what information to trust. We are bombarded with a constant stream of conflicting reports, leaving us uncertain about what to believe.

While it's essential to be cautious and verify information, simply checking multiple sources isn't enough to protect ourselves from the purported "dangers of disinformation" we are warned about so often.

But there really is an information war. There really is a battle on for the control of your mind.

What is disinformation? — Get Cyber Safe (@GetCyberSafe) February 15, 2023

And this tweet from GetCyberSafe advising people to check if other sources are reporting the same story is not a test for disinformation. Instead, it's a test for groupthink, compliance and message control.

Canadian Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell's comments about a "Trump conspiracy theory" show how easily those in positions of power can dismiss valid concerns.

Liberal MP Jennifer O'Connell today tells House committee Tories are using "Trump-type tactics" of election denial with regards to Beijing interference in elections.



Asks why raise this now?



Top secret CSIS intel on the issue was published by the Globe & Mail this week. pic.twitter.com/WzZqozcNgq — Noé Chartier (@NChartierET) February 22, 2023

O'Connell's use of vocal fry to deliver her statement adds a dismissive tone that belittles those who question the information presented to them.

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

A recent clip of U.S. transport secretary Pete Buttigieg, where he avoided answering questions from a reporter, highlights the issue of "personal time" used as a shield, taking precedence over transparency.

While everyone deserves personal time, those in positions of power have a responsibility to answer legitimate questions from the media and when they don't, it prompts even more questions about what is actually going on.

Information control and gaslighting are not new tactics, and recent events in Ohio and Oak Ridge, Tennessee, raise questions about what is happening.

Could the recent fires, explosions, and derailments be retaliation for Nord Stream 2 or the Kerch bridge? It's impossible to know for sure, but it's important to ask questions and remain vigilant about potential threats. We can't dismiss these incidents as random industrial accidents, especially when they occur with alarming frequency and the messages are so tightly controlled.

The January 2023 FAA computer outage that shut down air travel across the United States is just one example of how easily our systems can be disrupted. The outage caused chaos at airports and delayed flights, highlighting our vulnerability to cyber attacks.

These incidents may seem like something out of a television show or a work of fiction, but they are all too real. We must remain vigilant and ask questions, even when those in power dismiss our concerns or engage in information control.

GUEST: Spencer Fernando, on Google now testing blocking Canadians news in response to the Liberal's C-18 "Online News Act".