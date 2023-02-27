There is no denying that the answer is yes. Of course the Chinese government interferes in elections — and on other 364 days of the year. The question is, did the interference affect the election results, and what can be done about it?

Trudeau's admiration for China is no secret. He admires the Communist Party of China's dictatorship, values them for their political influence and the Chinese-Canadian population's voting power. Many Chinese Canadians came to Canada because of the Communist regime and oppose its oppressive policies. However, some support the regime and they are a huge voting bloc, especially in cities such as Vancouver and Toronto.

According to Canada's spy agency, CSIS, Han Dong, a Liberal Party MP, was also an official candidate for the Chinese Communist Party. They went to great lengths to get him elected as their man. This news was broken by a mainstream media outlet.

Liberal MP Han Dong is alleged to have been helped by the Chinese consulate in Toronto during his 2019 nomination race, by bussing in seniors & students to vote for him, according to CSIS docs & sources



CSIS asked the PM's senior staff to rescind Dong's nomination, per sources

Han Dong has denied the allegations, but CSIS shared their concerns with senior Liberal Party staff, urging them to rescind his nomination. Trudeau approved Han Dong's candidacy despite the allegations.

Trudeau has also been accused of being complicit in the election interference. He called the allegations racist and claimed that people's loyalties were in question. However, two former advisers to the Prime Minister, as well as the leader of the New Democrats, have called for a public inquiry into China's state-directed interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

PM Trudeau says questioning if his Liberal MP Han Dong, was helped by China to get elected, is racist. Plays down the CSIS leaks that say otherwise.



"democracy needs to be protected in an abstract way"

Richard Fadden, a former CSIS director and national-security adviser to Trudeau, believes that a public inquiry is necessary to determine how extensive China's interference operations have been. However, Ward Elcock, another former CSIS director, does not back the inquiry because important testimony would have to be conducted in secret, and many details and evidence could never be revealed to Canadians.

Gerald Butts, Trudeau's former principal secretary, also thinks a non-partisan inquiry is necessary to look at the broad spectrum of foreign interference and not just China's activities.

China's interference in Canada's elections to benefit Justin Trudeau is a serious issue. Although it is not clear whether the interference affected the election results, it is important to address this matter. A public inquiry would help determine the extent of China's interference and help prevent future election interference.

Trudeau's admiration for China's Communist Party dictatorship is concerning and raises questions about his loyalty to Canada's democratic values. It is crucial to investigate these allegations to ensure the integrity of Canada's democratic process.

Han Dong is not the threat. Trudeau is.

