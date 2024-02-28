Trudeau's new censorship bill is the worst ever seen in the free world

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Monday, the Trudeau Liberals tabled Bill C-63, An Act to enact the Online Harms Act, in Parliament to protect Canadians from accessing 'harmful content' online.

It claims benevolence but ultimately crushes our freedoms to protect Canadians from a 'far-right' boogeyman.

Tonight, Ezra Levant breaks down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's most draconian power play since his invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Before the winter parliamentary recess, the Trudeau Liberals quietly reviewed the "international best practices" on internet censorship. But Justice Minister Arif Virani did not provide examples at the time of legal content they would censor.

"We are working on it very, very diligently in terms of aspects that relate to the Criminal Code, and the Canadian Human Rights Act," he said at the time.

A supplementary government briefing says Canadian users are "exposed to harmful content at increasing rates." However, the briefing did not define harmful content.

Justice Minister Arif Virani defends the Liberals' 'online harms' bill, saying he's "duty bound" to protect Charter rights like free expression.



He then suggests the government should have control over what you see in your social media feed.https://t.co/MiSqptlFEs pic.twitter.com/iQWNEF3Eok — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 28, 2024

On Wednesday, Virani told reporters their Online Harms Act does not undermine freedom of speech. "It enhances free expression by empowering all people to safely participate in online debate," he said.

Yet briefing documents say the law will "better address and denounce hate propaganda” by proposing several amendments to the Criminal Code and adding a definition of "hatred" to section 319 of the Criminal Code.

A similar piece of legislation, Bill C-36, An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, identified 'hate speech' as a category of harm that later died on the order paper.

Ultimately, Bill C-63 seeks to destroy our most fundamental freedoms of speech, of thought, and the press. It will make a mockery of the rule of law as well.

Liberals table promised 'online harms' censorship legislation



According to the new legislation, victims of "hate speech" could be compensated up to $20,000, and a new stand-alone hate crime offence would be added to the criminal code allowing for penalties of up to life… pic.twitter.com/WfOA2dlFDq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2024

The legislation will also amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to stipulate that online 'hate speech' is discrimination and empower people to file complaints. It permits confidential complaints if the Commission thinks the individual(s) might be subjected to "intimidation."

Those who engage in 'hate speech' could face life imprisonment. It would also allow judges to put you under house arrest with an ankle bracelet and tell you who you can or can't talk to on suspicion that you might commit a hate offense.

According to the censorship law, victims of 'hate speech' could be compensated up to $20,000, with stand-alone hate crimes being added to the Criminal Code. The federal government would be owed an additional $50,000.

Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act is back, and likely to be weaponized against dissenting Canadian expression.

The dangers hidden within the 'online harms' bill: Justice Centre lawyer Marty Moore



Marty Moore warns how individuals merely accused of plotting to commit a vaguely-defined 'hate crime' could face a number of severe sanctions from provincial courts.https://t.co/Kua34AKBfu — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 28, 2024

GUEST: John Carpay, President of the JCCF joins to further discuss Trudeau's 'online harms' bill.