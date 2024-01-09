RCMP smash free speech in brutal arrest of David Menzies

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe By David Menzies Stand with David Menzies Rebel News journalist David Menzies was served with a summons and a huge fine for reporting on an anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough, Ontario. Police documents show that Menzies was charged for “shaking hands” and “laughing” with other people, and for “repeatedly” asking police questions. So much for freedom of the press — and sane policing! 174 Donors

Goal: 200 Donors Donate

Tonight's show is Ezra Levant's special broadcast with David Menzies to discuss his brutal arrest yesterday by the RCMP.

On January 8, 2020, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched two surface-to-air-missiles killing everyone aboard the Ukraine PS752 jetliner, shortly after takeoff from Tehran.

The Islamic Republic claimed the IRGC "misidentified" the flight as a "hostile target," but no one bought their malarky.

Four years later and Ottawa continues to dodge calls for justice — punishing those who seek out the truth.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

The incident made headlines after Ontario's Superior Court of Justice ruled it an intentional act of terrorism. All 176 passengers aboard died upon impact, including 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents.

None have suffered more than the victims' families, including Maral Gorginpour, a wife turned widow after three days of marriage, and Amir Marodi, a 21-year-old male and doting son.

Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland why her government denied them closure by failing to designate the IRGC a terror group. Unsurprisingly, she ignored the question.

But mere seconds after David dared to ask Freeland a question, the police grabbed him on the street, accused him of assault, handcuffed him, and frog-marched him to a police cruiser.