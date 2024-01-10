The RCMP's arrest of David Menzies was so egregious, even the legacy media condemned it... sorta

  January 10, 2024
Tonight, Ezra Levant is demanding the RCMP hold themselves to account after their brutal arrest of Rebel News reporter David Menzies.

On January 8, an RCMP security detail manhandled and arrested Menzies in Richmond Hill, Ontario, after a plainclothes Mountie claimed he committed 'assault.'

"You’re under arrest for assault," he said.

"Who are you?" asked the reporter. "You are under arrest for assault," replied the unidentified constable. "You’re under arrest for assault," he repeated.

Rebel attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, a former newspaper executive and journalist, why her government had not designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist group, who killed 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents four years ago in a deliberate act of terrorism.

Unsurprisingly, Freeland frustrated Canadians again by ignoring the question. Given her past career as a journalist — and insatiable desire to bring it up every so often — taxpayers expect more from her.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently does too. In a 2015 Ministerial Mandate letter to the finance minister, he wrote: "All journalists in Canada and abroad are professionals who, by asking necessary questions, contribute in an important way to the democratic process. Your professionalism and engagement with them are essential."

"Canadians do not expect us to be perfect," the letter said. "They expect us to be honest, open and sincere in our efforts to serve the public interest."

Yet, mere seconds after Menzies dared to question her, the police frog-marched him to a police cruiser. Four police officers handcuffed the elderly reporter, and briefly detained him without charge.

An RCMP spokesperson confirmed the agency is "looking into the incident," but declined further comment.

Freeland, a former newspaper executive, once claimed any reporter could ask her any question "without fear of retaliation." That couldn't be further from the truth.

"Canada will always defend this right," she said in 2019. Baloney.

"Without a free and independent press, we all lose," said Freeland the previous year. Total Malarkey.

If it wasn't clear before: the world is watching closely, and frankly, they've had enough of Ottawa's lies.

