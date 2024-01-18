Klaus Schwab's WEF sets the stage for a battle between sovereignty and 'One World' socialism

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, Ezra Levant delves into the World Economic Forum (WEF) ideology of 'one world' governance and socialism.

It's day four in Davos, Switzerland, and WEF participants are still looking to strike political deals. The more ideological the better.

Hundreds of private jets touched down this week in the Swiss Alps, seduced by the incredible wealth and power that awaits them.

WEF Founder Klaus Schwab believes any deal that seeks to replace private property and sovereignty with a 'One World Government' is a deal to be had.

Yuval Noah Harari is possibly one of the most influential members of the @wef, but who exactly is he?



Episode two of the The Great Reset docuseries exclusively on Rebel News will explore this over at: https://t.co/R6xvx3D0Aopic.twitter.com/JcMtY5eG7g — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 28, 2022

"You'll own nothing and be happy," a WEF appropriated phrase originally penned by Danish politician Ida Auken.

The Forum is nothing more than a playground for the extremely powerful who control much of our lives from the shadows.

The condescending, fancy pants oligarchs who rule over us without a free and fair election to hold them accountable.

One such ideologue is Yuval Noah Harari, who believes the future of humanity will churn out 'useless eaters' who play video games and consume drugs.

.@EzraLevant talks about elites like Yuval Noah Harari that call normal people "useless" in an automated world, saying drugs and video games will take care of them.



"Think about people who will be out of work when every car and every truck is automatic, you know, autopilot." pic.twitter.com/jEMgXFmxpb — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 28, 2023

GUEST: Andrew Lawton, Managing Editor at True North, on the latest at the World Economic Forum.