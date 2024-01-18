Klaus Schwab's WEF sets the stage for a battle between sovereignty and 'One World' socialism

  • Rebel News
  • January 18, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Tonight, Ezra Levant delves into the World Economic Forum (WEF) ideology of 'one world' governance and socialism.

It's day four in Davos, Switzerland, and WEF participants are still looking to strike political deals. The more ideological the better.

Hundreds of private jets touched down this week in the Swiss Alps, seduced by the incredible wealth and power that awaits them.

WEF Founder Klaus Schwab believes any deal that seeks to replace private property and sovereignty with a 'One World Government' is a deal to be had.

"You'll own nothing and be happy," a WEF appropriated phrase originally penned by Danish politician Ida Auken.

The Forum is nothing more than a playground for the extremely powerful who control much of our lives from the shadows.

The condescending, fancy pants oligarchs who rule over us without a free and fair election to hold them accountable.

One such ideologue is Yuval Noah Harari, who believes the future of humanity will churn out 'useless eaters' who play video games and consume drugs.

GUEST: Andrew Lawton, Managing Editor at True North, on the latest at the World Economic Forum.

News Analysis World Economic Forum wef reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.