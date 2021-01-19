Erin O’Toole goes full cancel culture, fires MP Derek Sloan

Today is the ninth day in a row that Erin O’Toole has read word-for-word from the Liberal Party’s script for him. He has said, nine days running now, that he doesn’t tolerate the “far right” or things that are Trump-like. He has no room for racists or sexists or anti-gay people. He’s done emotional Facebook posts about it. His communications staff have been busy giving off-the-record interviews to liberal media across the country.

The Liberal Party can’t believe its luck. They’re the one with the leader who has done blackface more times than he can count; they’re the one who sacked the first Indigenous Justice Minister in history — for the sin of being too ethical, because Jody Wilson-Raybould didn’t want to go along with Trudeau’s corrupt scheme to let SNC-Lavalin off the hook in a criminal prosecution for corrupt.

So, yeah. Trudeau is a racist. Erin O’Toole is not, and neither is the Conservative Party. But for some reason, it was O’Toole who spent the last nine days talking about it, instead of a dozen pressing issues relating to the overlapping crises we’re in. Imagine that lack of discipline — to talk for nine days about racism in your own party, rather than, you know, oppose Justin Trudeau.

That’s O’Toole’s job description: leader of the official opposition. Has he?

Well, nine days just promised to be a month, because bizarrely, last night, O’Toole announced that he was firing Derek Sloan, a popular Conservative MP and a former rival to O’Toole in last year’s leadership race.

