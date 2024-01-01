Best of Rebel News in 2023

Tonight, the best-loved, best-watched Rebel News videos of the year.

We publish so many videos every year and each one we have high hopes for but you never quite know which ones will go viral — or even super viral.

Today's episode is a montage of some of the most popular videos of 2023, compiled by our head of video production, Efrain Monsanto. He's chosen videos that went super viral; typically a million views or more. It will include our walking scrum with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, possibly our highest-viewed video of all time with more than 40 million views across platforms.

Enjoy!