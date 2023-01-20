Inside our walking 'interview' with Greta Thunberg at the World Economic Forum

Tonight we walk and talk with Greta Thunberg for more than 20 minutes in Davos, Switzerland. Greta Thunberg, you know the name. She's a young lady, a girl, really. And she is the face of the climate movement. Except the thing is, she's not actually that young anymore. I mean, listen, I wish I was just 20 like she is, but she is 20. That's not a teenager anymore. It's certainly not a girl. Although meeting her in person today reminded me of how physically small she is. And I don't know if it's a medical condition or just a particularly unique look, but she truly looks like someone who is 12 or 13. Remember when Greta went to the United Nations and gave a passionate speech? "How dare you? How dare you steal my dreams?" Remember this? Greta Thunberg at #UNGA: "This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you come to us young people for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words."

That was powerful for one reason, it sounded like a child admonishing the grown-ups, instead of real life which sees grown-ups, typically chiding and disciplining children.

Alas, Greta Thunberg is no child, but she still has tremendous PR value. Now we at Rebel News have been following Greta Thunberg for years.

We actually went to Stockholm, Sweden, to try and find out a little bit more about Greta's past. And we spoke with her there too. Who was she? Who was organizing everything, who was paying for everything, who was writing those pithy tweets? Who was the PR machine behind her? We tried to find out, but didn't get very far. We made a documentary called Greta Inc.

So, as we were in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (a get-together of billionaires and oligarchs with some of the highest carbon footprints you'll ever find) we found out Greta would be there too and we had a bit of a walk-and-talk with her.

I'll take you behind the scenes of that "interview" with Greta on my show.