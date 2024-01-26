Trudeau Liberals condemn Tucker Carlson for challenging government narratives

Tucker Carlson visited Alberta on Wednesday, prompting Trudeau's closest cabinet allies to become Canada's unofficial thought police.

Tonight, Ezra Levant watches public servants fall apart at the seams over speech they consider problematic.

On Wednesday, the world-renowned independent journalist, formerly of Fox News, came to 'liberate' Canadians from the tyranny of Justin Trudeau. And just as you'd expect, the political establishment and their media allies completely lost their minds.

None more so than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet.

Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault says Premier Smith brought Tucker Carlson to his riding to "spew hate about LGBTQ2 people."



"You do not summon the dogs of MAGA conservatism to come and somehow try to scare us, and to try to incite violence against politicians." pic.twitter.com/VK8kDqm7gV — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 25, 2024

On Thursday, several Liberal ministers publicly condemned Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for meeting with the American media personality in the heart of progressive Alberta.

"For Danielle Smith to bring the mouthpiece of the MAGA conservative far-right to Edmonton Center is beyond the pale. It's deplorable," opined Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault. "You can tell a lot about a person by the company they keep," he said.

Free speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy. And apparently, Canada's illiberal Left didn't get the memo.

Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez calls on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to condemn Tucker Carlson's visit to Canada.



"He wants to be prime minister of this country. What happened last night is not acceptable." pic.twitter.com/N1HnukR1i1 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 25, 2024

In a bid to capitalize on faux-outrage, Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez urged Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to condemn Carlson's visit to Canada.

How dare those pesky plebians expose themselves to different thought! How dare Tucker contest government narratives.

After Smith made a tongue-and-cheek remark about Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, the federal government had a five-alarm meltdown.

"I was targeted last night at this event," claimed the ardent socialist. How dare she criticize me!

"This goes beyond me," bemoans Steven Guilbeault, who says he was "targeted" at Tucker Carlson's event in Alberta.



"This increases political violence against everyone who runs for office in this country." pic.twitter.com/8shaPfD4ae — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 25, 2024

GUEST: Joe Warmington, Toronto Sun reporter on the media silence of Edmonton's Islamic shooter against city hall