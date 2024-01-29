Trudeau Liberals lose another court battle in bid to censor Canadians

On Saturday, Rebel News sued Justin Trudeau's former justice minister, David Lametti, for illegally deleting his public Twitter account amid the recent court ruling against the Emergencies Act.
He got the lawsuit on Sunday, and today he pretty much caved in. Tonight, Ezra Levant will discuss that lawsuit.
Last year, Rebel News enjoyed a legal victory over Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. Begrudgingly, he paid us $20,000 for blocking our reporters.
The legal consequences are now clear as day for government officials blocking private citizens from accessing their government Twitter feeds.
The Federal Court of Canada has since ordered another three cabinet ministers to unblock Rebel News reporters on Twitter — and to pay us $1,750 in legal costs.
Rebel News and I filed a lawsuit today on an emergency basis.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 27, 2024
We’re asking a judge to stop David Lametti, Trudeau’s crooked former Justice Minister, from destroying his government records. Read our lawsuit here: https://t.co/RCqlSFZcmq pic.twitter.com/ajtAny7MIP
Despite setting the legal precedence, three of Guilbeault's colleagues decided to follow suit.
Marci Ien — the former CTV teleprompter reader from CTV turned Liberal MP
Karina Gould — the former Liberal House leader who posed for a selfie with Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi SS officer who disgraced Parliament.
And Ya’ara Saks — the MP who claimed Canadian truckers honking is a euphemism for saluting a certain German tyrant.
GUEST: Robert Kraychik, Rebel's Ottawa reporter, discusses the first day inside Canada's Foreign Interference Commission.
