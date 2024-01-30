David Lametti reinstates government Twitter account after being sued by Rebel News

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News sued Emergencies Act enthusiast David Lametti for deleting his public Twitter account over the weekend.

He received the lawsuit on Sunday and caved in the following day. Tonight, Ezra Levant will discuss that lawsuit.

Late Monday afternoon, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant observed an emergency hearing into the matter of Rebel News vs. David Lametti, the former Trudeau justice minister who pondered deploying armed soldiers and tanks to curb anti-mandate protests.

The week prior, the Trudeau Liberals received devastating news after the Federal Court of Canada ruled their invocation of the Emergencies Act as "unconstitutional."

WATCH: Rebel News and @EzraLevant filed an emergency lawsuit at the Federal Court of Canada, against former Justice Minister David Lametti.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/IyibqmTzVz pic.twitter.com/BSH7rK8ejX — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2024

On Monday, Senior Justice Simon Fothergill pondered an emergency order to preserve Lametti's government records.

Contrary to mainstream media and government narratives, the Freedom Convoy did not pose a national security risk. There was no violence or insurrection against Ottawa, which Trudeau achingly wished had come true.

Border blockades only remained in place for several days — several hours in the case of the Ambassador Bridge along Windsor — that local law enforcement cleared with relative ease.

Many participants of the Freedom Convoy dispersed prior to Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act on February 14, 2022, granting extrajudicial authority for law enforcement to detain Canadians and freeze bank accounts.

🧵 Fascinating to return to Former Attorney-General David Lametti's posts about the Emergencies Act from 2022, during which he insisted that his invocation of the Act respected the Charter, after the Federal Court held last week that some emergency orders were unconstitutional 👇 — Ryan O'Connor (@rpoconnor) January 29, 2024

At the time, then-justice minister David Lametti claimed the Act was a "proportionate measure to restore order" against the "illegal blockades and occupations [that] threaten the safety of Canadians.

Contrary to that narrative, judicial reviews ruled that all the Convoy arrests appeared to be for "minor offences," except for several made in Coutts, Alberta.

In addition, there was no evidence to suggest that more tailored restrictions on protests would not have had the desired outcome. Still, Lametti stood by the temporary measures, claiming they were sanctioned by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Two months later, the former justice minister reflected on the "profound impact" the Charter has on protecting the rights and freedoms of Canadians.

Conservative MP Ziad Aboultaif calls out Trudeau's unconstitutional use of the Emergencies Act to end the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest in 2022.

He calls on Trudeau apologize to Canadians, drop his appeal and "promise to abide by the Constitution."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/qsMwao1t4G — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 30, 2024

