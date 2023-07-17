Fractured Nation: A special interview with filmmaker Aaron Gunn

In a country renowned for its cultural contributions, Canada's storytellers seem to face a paradox. While many talented artists, particularly in comedy and drama, emerge from the Great White North, they often leave its shores seeking greater opportunities elsewhere.

The root cause of this phenomenon, according to Ezra on tonight's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lies in the suffocating grip of Canadian cultural industries.

The void left by these departures in storytelling finds hope in the form of filmmaker Aaron Gunn. Despite having the talent and potential to conquer Hollywood or other major entertainment hubs, Gunn remains committed to Canada, determined to stand and fight for its values.

His latest documentary, "Fractured Nation: The Pillaging of Western Canada," sheds light on the untold stories of the nation's current political landscape.

Gunn is a filmmaker dedicated to unraveling the truth seldom covered by mainstream media. His previous work on Vancouver's state, which went viral, and his exploration of national issues on limited platforms like Facebook and YouTube, exemplify the power of narratives that resonate deeply.

"Fractured Nation," delves into the historical dynamics between Ottawa and the West, from Pierre Trudeau's alleged theft of wealth to the controversial National Energy Program.

The filmmaker's motivation stems from a passion for Canada and a desire to bridge the gap in understanding between regions. Gunn addresses the pressing issue of billions of dollars being funneled through equalization, taking resources from provinces like Alberta and distributing them to Eastern counterparts. Such disparities underscore the structural problems plaguing Canada's confederation.

Western alienation has deep roots, and earlier attempts to address it, like Preston Manning's Reform Party, have made some progress. However, during Stephen Harper's tenure, promising changes failed to establish lasting foundations, particularly in Supreme Court appointments.

Gunn's documentary also highlights Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's Sovereignty Act, designed to protect the province from federal encroachment and strengthen its autonomy, echoing Quebec's actions. The move was met with mixed reactions, emphasizing the persistent challenges Western Canada faces in seeking equitable representation.

As Canada faces these structural imbalances and discontentment, "Fractured Nation" brings essential stories to the forefront. It provides a platform for Canadians to better understand their country's complexity, urging unity in addressing the issues that confront it.

With a renewed focus on provincial autonomy and fair representation, the documentary instills hope for a united Canada, albeit one that acknowledges the unique voices of its Western provinces.