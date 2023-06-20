Maxime Bernier came in a distant second in the by-election last night. So what happens now?

In a distant second place in last night's by-election, what lies ahead for Maxime Bernier? The results have left many wondering about the future of the charismatic leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC).

Tonight on The Ezra Levat Show, Ezra highlights how Bernier, known for his energetic style and unwavering ideology, has been a prominent figure in Canadian politics for years.

From his time as a cabinet minister under Stephen Harper to his fierce leadership campaign against Andrew Scheer in 2017, Bernier has always marched to the beat of his own drum.

Scheer, who ultimately emerged victorious, lacks the courage and conviction that Bernier possesses. Bernier's libertarian views clashed with Scheer's social conservatism, and it became evident that Scheer was more interested in appeasing the media and the Liberal Party than staying true to his principles.

This trend continued with Erin O'Toole, who ran as a full-blown Liberal, even embracing a carbon tax. The disappointment in O'Toole's leadership was palpable.

Throughout it all, Bernier stood firm in his opposition to the status quo. He fearlessly called out lockdowns and vaccine mandates, drawing the ire of the establishment and media elites. Bernier's resilience was evident in his personal experiences, such as being arrested in Manitoba under the orders of the premier. While other politicians cowered in fear, Bernier championed causes that resonated with the people, most notably supporting the trucker convoy that sparked a wave of opposition against oppressive measures.

However, despite Bernier's staunch support from outlets like Rebel News, his electoral results have been less than stellar. In the recent by-elections, Bernier's party secured only 17% of the vote in the PPC-friendly riding of Portage Lisgar, while the Conservative Party's candidate garnered 65%.

This outcome raises questions about the changing political landscape and the appeal of populist conservatives like Bernier. With Pierre Poilievre's emergence as a strong conservative voice within the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), many wonder if Bernier's influence may be waning.

Poilievre, although not perfect, represents a viable alternative to Trudeau's leadership. He has taken firm stances on issues like the carbon tax, the economy, and the CBC, signaling a departure from the lukewarm positions of O'Toole and Scheer.

While he may still exhibit caution in dealing with certain topics, such as immigration and Rebel News, Poilievre offers a stronger chance of defeating Trudeau and implementing conservative policies.

The pragmatic question arises: Should conservatives rally around Poilievre as the most viable option to unseat Trudeau? The left seems to be coalescing around Trudeau, with strategic voting to prevent a conservative victory. If the right wishes to secure a win, it may be necessary to do the same and unite behind Poilievre.

As much as supporters of Bernier would like to see him in Parliament and in government, the reality of recent election results cannot be ignored.

Bernier's future plans remain uncertain. It is clear that he possesses valuable skills, a strong network, and a committed ideology. His ability to provoke and challenge the establishment is unmatched.

However, without a seat in Parliament, his impact may be limited to punditry and activism. As Bernier contemplates his next steps, many await his decision with anticipation.

In the coming months, as another general election looms, the choice between Trudeau and Poilievre becomes starker. Poilievre's campaign appears to be the most serious challenge to Trudeau in recent memory, surpassing even Harper's 2015 campaign.

It’s time for Canada to get rid of Trudeau and people who value freedom and privacy and national sovereignty should vote like the next election is their last election. Because given Trudeau’s madness, his invocation of martial law, his obsession with censoring the Internet and his prosecution and jailing of his political enemies, it just might be.

GUEST: Mark Milke, founder and president of the Aristotle Foundation explains his latest book: The 1867 Project: Why Canada Should Be Cherished - Not Cancelled.