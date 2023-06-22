Rediscovering Orwell: Introducing an Illustrated Edition of 1984

On tonight's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses Rebel News' new illustrated edition of the George Orwell classic 1984 with artist Paul Rivoche.

As the world grappled with unprecedented challenges, Ezra was frustrated to discover that Orwell was not being taught in schools and wanted his children to comprehend the current state of affairs.

Considering Orwell's magnum opus, 1984, to be the perfect starting point, he embarked on a quest to find an illustrated edition that would captivate his three kids while they absorbed its profound message.

Regrettably, that search proved fruitless, leaving him with no alternative but to take matters into his own hands, eventually reaching out to Rivoche, a talented artist, to collaborate on creating a unique series of books, proudly named "Rebel News Illustrated Classics".

Today, Rebel News announces the first release that fulfills this vision: an extraordinary illustrated edition of George Orwell's timeless masterpiece, 1984, brought to life through a partnership with Rivoche.

Within the captivating pages of this edition, readers, both young and old, can once again explore the intricacies of totalitarianism, challenging the core tenets of our freedoms.

Orwell's remarkable insights into the oppressive forces that shape our societies remain as pertinent today as they were during the oppressive regimes of the past, such as Nazi totalitarianism and the reign of the Soviet Union.

In our current climate, it is imperative that we recognize the resounding echoes of perpetual war, mass surveillance, propaganda, and government control over language and thought within our democracies.

With its stunning illustrations, this edition of 1984 provides an unparalleled experience, offering 30 remarkable original images that accompany Orwell's narrative.

Rivoche's meticulous artwork breathes life into Orwell's vision, enticing readers to immerse themselves in the profound pages of this literary masterpiece.

Witness the sheer brilliance of this edition for yourself at Buy1984.com today and secure your copy, embarking on a thought-provoking journey that will undoubtedly reshape your understanding of the world we inhabit.