Trudeau Liberals Spend Taxpayer Dollars on Chinese Produced Government Swag

Guest host: Sheila Gunn Reid

  • June 30, 2023
  • News Analysis
Justin Trudeau's liberals keep blowing your money on government-branded swag, much of it produced in China.

A new response to an order paper question by conservative MP John Broussard shows just how much taxpayer money the government blew on government-branded swag for themselves during the pandemic.

You know, while you were struggling to make ends meet because the government was closing your business, limiting capacity, or telling you who you couldn't have over for Christmas or special occasions? The government was celebrating itself by giving themselves unnecessary branded swag — or printing government-branded swag to give away.

I'll show you the outrageous expenditures and the documents to prove it.

GUEST: Franco Terrazanno of The Canadian Taxpayers Federation 

