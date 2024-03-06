A wake-up call for Canada: Pro-Hamas protesters swarm Jewish synagogues and schools — Ezra Levant Show

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

In recent events across Canada, we've witnessed a disturbing surge in pro-Hamas protests targeting Jewish synagogues and schools. These demonstrations, characterized by aggression and hate, reveal not only the alarming rise of antisemitism but also the concerning lack of adequate response from law enforcement and political leaders.

Just days ago, a fundraiser event in Toronto, cabinet minister Ya'ara Saks, and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was disrupted by a group of pro-Hamas activists. Despite their relatively small numbers, these protesters succeeded in creating chaos and blocking access to the venue, displaying a blatant disregard for Canadian values of tolerance and inclusivity.

This incident is not isolated. Similar disruptions have occurred elsewhere, including a recent meeting between Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, where police appeared powerless to intervene effectively. It begs the question: where were these timid authorities during past crises, such as the pandemic lockdowns, when their presence and action were sorely needed?

“Death to the Jews”.



In the streets of Montreal. pic.twitter.com/PuKoltMFkI — Richard Marceau (@richardmarceau) March 6, 2024

In Montreal, the situation is even more dire, with pro-Hamas protesters chanting "Allahu Akbar" outside Jewish schools and synagogues and even resorting to violence and attempted fire bombings. This targeted aggression against Jewish institutions underscores the deep-seated animosity towards the Jewish community, extending far beyond mere political differences regarding Israel.

What's particularly alarming is the complicity of certain political figures who either remain silent or actively support the pro-Hamas agenda. Despite being Jewish themselves, some liberal MPs have been notably silent in condemning Trudeau's stance or the actions of pro-Hamas protesters. This hypocrisy is especially evident in their eagerness to court the Jewish vote while aligning themselves with a government that appears increasingly sympathetic to anti-Semitic sentiments.

Hamas supporters are standing outside of the BAYT Synagogue in Thornhill right now. pic.twitter.com/CguOlc8Efh — [email protected] (@neveragainlive1) March 6, 2024

The failure of law enforcement to adequately address these incidents is equally concerning. While trivial infractions by anti-vaccine mandate protesters were met with swift and heavy-handed responses, pro-Hamas demonstrators seem to operate with relative impunity. This double standard only serves to embolden those seeking to sow division and hatred within our communities.

The erosion of law and order, coupled with the rise of antisemitic violence, paints a troubling picture of Canada's current trajectory. Justin Trudeau's government seems more interested in pandering to extremist elements and pursuing ideological agendas than ensuring the safety and security of all Canadians.

